ASC management companies are setting the table for 2020 & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Becker's ASC Review profiled what United Surgical Partners, Surgical Care Affiliates, Regent Surgical Health and Surgery Partners have planned for 2020. Read more.

McLaren Greater Lansing, a Michigan health plan provider, has purchased a majority stake in two surgery centers.

Cigna dropped San Francisco-based Dignity Health from its network after the organizations failed to come to an agreement over payment rates before a Jan. 1 deadline.

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

A medical office building complex with an ASC in Newington, Conn., was acquired by a national healthcare real estate investor for over $8 million.

A joint venture orthopedic ASC under construction for a year has opened in Traverse City, Mich.

Work on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's surgery center in Quincy Mall is progressing, with the surgery center slated for a fall opening.

McLeod Health applied Nov. 22 for approval to build an ambulatory surgery facility in the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area.

