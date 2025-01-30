Advocate Health to close 55 Walgreens clinics: 5 things ASCs need to know

Advocate Health Care will permanently shutter its 55 in-store clinics located within Walgreens pharmacies in Illinois and Wisconsin, effective Feb. 6.

Here are five things ASCs need to know:

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health operates 47 Walgreens-based clinics in Illinois and eight in Wisconsin, all of which will shut down.

2. These clinics are staffed by one to two medical office assistants, along with clinicians supporting virtual care services.

3. Advocate Health stated it is working closely with Walgreens to facilitate the transition.

"We are partnering closely with Walgreens to navigate this transition and will support employees by working to find them alternative roles within our organization that best align with their skills and preferences," a spokesperson told Becker’s.

4. The health system said the closures will allow it to expand patient-preferred care options, including virtual care, urgent care, and expanded primary care access.

5. The move follows widespread Walgreens clinic closures nationwide. In October, Walgreens announced during its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that it plans to close 1,200 locations over the next three years. Of those, 500 closures are slated for 2025, a move expected to boost adjusted earnings and free cash flow.