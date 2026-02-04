7 hospital, health system layoffs in January

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that announced or conducted layoffs in January, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., will lay off about 3% of its workforce and require unpaid, one-week furloughs for nonunion employees in 2026, citing inflation, reimbursement shortfalls and other financial challenges.

2. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health shared plans to eliminate 31 positions, effective March 31, tied to the end of government funding for North Carolina’s Healthy Opportunities Pilots program.

3. Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health Care laid off 26 employees — about 10% of its 276-person workforce — and plans to close its infusion clinic due to financial pressure.

4. Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare is making service line changes that will eliminate about 100 positions, citing efforts to stabilize finances and preserve core clinical services.

5. Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center shared plans to eliminate 265 positions amid significant state and federal funding cuts. The 427-bed nonprofit community medical center said the cuts affect management, clinical and nonclinical roles, including seven registered nurses.

6. Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance shared plans to eliminate more than 100 positions across its clinical and nonclinical and management teams.

7. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is transitioning certain nonpatient-facing revenue cycle functions to an external partner, resulting in a 10.5% reduction in positions across the department, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker’s.