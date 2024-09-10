5 massive hospital mergers and acquisitions to know in 2024

Healthcare consolidation continues to accelerate, impacting ASCs in various markets, including changes in competitive dynamics, reimbursement rates and opportunities for partnerships.

Here are five huge hospital deals or mergers in 2024:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, agreed to sell its majority interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health for $910 million in cash. The sale includes five hospitals in Alabama and was one of several hospital sell-offs by Tenet this year as the system turns its focus toward ASCs.

2. This year, St. Louis-based Ascension sold Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital System in Binghamton, N.Y., 50% of its stake in Network Health in Wisconsin and all assets and operations associated with Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.

3. Novant Health on Feb. 1 completed its $2.4 billion acquisition of three hospitals along with their affiliated physician clinics from Tenet. Novant acquired Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based East Cooper Medical Center, Hilton Head (S.C.) Hospital and Hardeeville, S.C.-based Coastal Carolina Hospital.

4. Philadelphia-based Jefferson and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a definitive agreement May 15 to merge into a 30-hospital system with more than 700 care sites.

5. BJC HealthCare St. Louis merged with Saint Luke's Health System earlier this year, creating a 28-hospital system with $10 billion in revenue. Their reach extends to more than 6 million patients across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.