5 hospitals consolidating

Here are five hospitals consolidating since Dec. 25, as reported by Becker's:

1. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System officially merged into a nonprofit integrated system and will operate under one entity as Sanford Health. The combined entity comprises a 56-hospital system, 4,500 providers, approximately 56,000 employees, two fully integrated health plans, research institutions and specialty pharmacies.

2. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare took control over Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital on Jan. 1, 2025, making it the Catholic-based nonprofit health system's 17th hospital acquisition. The 80-bed hospital now operates as St. Katharine Medical Center and will follow the religious and ethical directives outlined by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

3. Mount Gilead, Ohio-based Morrow County Hospital partnered with Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth on Jan. 1. The 25-bed critical access hospital becomes OhioHealth's 16th hospital and the system's fourth addition in two years.

4. Black River Falls, Wis.-based Krohn Clinic, and Black River Memorial Hospital merged on Dec. 30, 2024, to create Black River Health. The decision to combine was made in response to growing healthcare challenges with the region.

5. Greensboro, N.C.-based BradenHealth has acquired Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., and plans to reconstruct the facility and restore services. The acquisition was finalized Dec. 25 and reconstruction is set to begin immediately.