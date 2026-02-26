4 hospital, clinic closures in 1 month

Financial strain and shifting care models continue to reshape the healthcare landscape, with hospitals and clinics across the country downsizing, shuttering services or closing outright.

Over the past month, providers from Pennsylvania to Idaho have announced plans to eliminate inpatient units or close facilities entirely, citing economic pressures, changing utilization patterns and strategic pivots toward outpatient care.

Here are four hospital and clinic closures Becker’s has reported on in the last month:

1. Kaleida Health affiliate Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center plans to close its inpatient, emergency and long-term care services by mid-2026 and transition to an ambulatory, outpatient care model pending approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The closure and transition to outpatient care will affect 238 employees, who will have the opportunity to seek other positions at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

2. Select Medical, which operates more than 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in the U.S., plans to close its hospital in Meridian, Miss., by March 13. In an online statement, Regency Hospital-Meridian, a 40-bed facility, said it is no longer accepting new admissions and will close on or before March 13.

3. Optum, UnitedHealth Group’s healthcare services arm, is closing Family Medical Group Northeast, a clinic in Portland, Ore. The clinic, which has provided care for more than 30 years, was acquired by Optum in 2021.

4. Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health Care laid off 26 employees, or around 10% of its 276-person workforce, on Jan. 22 and 23 and plans to close its infusion clinic amid financial pressures. A closure date was not set for the hospital’s infusion clinic, which will close once its existing medication supplies have been depleted.