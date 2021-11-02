3 North Carolina medical office buildings sold for $31.4M

Charlotte, N.C.-based developer The Keith Corp. has sold a three-building medical office portfolio to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties, according to a Nov. 2 report in the Charlotte Business Journal.

The $31.4 million portfolio, totaling 72,500 square feet, includes two Charlotte buildings and one in Marion, N.C., which houses Mission Hospital McDowell, part of Asheville-based Mission Health System.

One of the Charlotte buildings, located in the Steele Creek neighborhood, houses Charlotte Radiology and a Novant Health clinic, while the other houses a Tryon Medical Partners location.

The Charlotte properties sold in August for $9.65 million and in October for $5.75 million, respectively.

The Steele Creek and Marion properties recently were renovated or constructed by The Keith Corp. and include surgery centers, according to the report.