3 new joint venture ASCs to know

By: Francesca Mathewes

Here are three recent joint ventures between hospitals, health systems, corporate entities, ASC group and other stakeholders, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida Jan. 12. 

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties broke ground on a 46,000-square-foot medical office building in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The facility, named Wiregrass Ranch Medical Pavilion I, will be anchored by Tampa-based Florida ENT & Allergy and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. The project is being developed through a joint venture with Flagship Healthcare Trust, Florida ENT & Allergy and the Porter family, longtime land owners in the area. 

3. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has partnered with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health to jointly own a 16-bed hospital in Bryan, Texas. The two organizations will jointly own The Physicians Centre Hospital with the physicians at the facility.

