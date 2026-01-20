3 hospitals, health systems shuttering clinics

As hospitals and health systems close clinics in multiple states, physicians and ASC operators are watching closely for ripple effects on workforce stability, care continuity and outpatient demand.

Here are three hospitals or health systems closing clinics since Dec. 1:

1. Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne plans to shutter its MercyOne Ottumwa (Iowa) Family and Internal Medicine location. The last day the clinic will see patients is Feb. 27, a spokesperson for the health system said in a statement shared with Becker’s.

2. Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare will close its Gray (Maine) Family Health Center on March 6. The practice comprises three family medicine providers.

3. Marshall, Mo.-based Fitzgibbon Hospital closed two primary care clinics, an inpatient behavioral health unit and Fitzgibbon Home Health and Hospice services, effective Dec. 31, in an effort to save more than $2 million annually. The service cuts and clinic closures include Brunswick, Mo.-based Grand River Medical Clinic, Fayette, Mo.-based Fitzgibbon Family Health, the hospital’s 10-bed inpatient behavioral health unit, Fitzgibbon Home Health and Hospice in Marshall, and pain clinic services provided by Wally Ralston, DNP, which will have an option for 90-day care continuation.