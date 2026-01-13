2 hospital closures in 1 month

Becker’s has reported on two hospital closures in the last month, which could mean an influx in ASC patients who have lost access to services through providers at hospitals or HOPDs.

Here are the two hospitals:

1. Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, Kan., permanently closed after a federal judge allowed its eviction to proceed, ending a months-long legal battle over unpaid rent. The closure follows a Jan. 5 ruling from a bankruptcy court, which determined the hospital’s lease had been legally terminated by a prior state court decision and could not be revived under bankruptcy protection.

2. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland (Ore.) will close on or around Feb. 1 and lay off 310 employees due to financial challenges that have made it unsustainable to continue operations. Some of the affected positions at the critical care hospital include CEO, chief marketing officer, chief clinical officer, dialysis nurse manager, director of pharmacy, director of nursing and director of human resources.