Real estate firm Montecito Medical purchased the building housing St. Joseph (Mo.) Outpatient Surgery Center, REBusiness Online reported April 18.

The 15,000-square-foot property includes four operating rooms, two procedure rooms and two recovery rooms, the report said. St. Joseph Outpatient Surgery Center's 19 surgeons perform procedures in orthopedics, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, otolaryngology and podiatry.

The seller and purchase price were not disclosed.