129 physician medical group acquisitions in first quarter of 2022

The healthcare merger and acquisition market remained strong in the first quarter of 2022, coming off a record fourth quarter in 2021.

Healthcare investment data publisher Irving Levin Associates said April 20 that the first quarter saw a total of $68.4 billion in mergers and acquisitions across 712 deals. The first quarter of 2021 saw 635 deals.

Hospital transactions fell dramatically with a single deal recorded all quarter, down from 17 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Much of the volume was driven by deals involving physician medical groups, with 129 transactions, and long-term care, with 127 transactions.