ASCs beat hospitals, academic medical centers on patient cancellation rate — 6 survey findings

ASCs had lower rates of patient cancellations due to COVID-19 than both hospitals and academic medical centers, according to new survey results from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses.

AORN surveyed 1,000-plus surgical nurse leaders in U.S.-based academic medical centers, hospitals and freestanding ASCs. The report, "Perioperative Leaders on Returning to Surgery," is "intended to help medical device manufacturers understand their customers' pace and product needs as ORs ramp up their efforts to return to full surgical volume," AORN said in a press release.

Six takeaways:

1. ASCs had the lowest rate of patient cancellations, and hospitals had the second-lowest rate.

2. Case volumes were ramping up the most for general, non-joint orthopedic and urology procedures.

3. Volumes were lowest for transplants, plastics, ophthalmology and ENT cases.

4. The overwhelming majority of respondents reported they've set a target date for return to normal surgical volumes.

5. More than 50 percent of respondents have had as many as 40 percent of patients cancel elective surgeries. A high volume of surgery cancellations are driven by patient fears.

6. Respondents often cited COVID-19 testing as a key barrier to reopening.



