Zoning change under review in Wisconsin could allow ASC developments

A zoning amendment under review in a Wisconsin city could change classifications for medical facility uses and development, including ASCs, Beloit Daily News reported July 29.

The proposal, which will be reviewed by Beloit City Council, would replace "hospital" as a use category with the term "medical facility" that would include ASCs, nursing homes, hospitals and medical clinics as potentially allowed developments.

Zoning laws were first challenged in April after Rockford, Ill.-based OrthoIllinois withdrew its proposal for an ASC in Beloit.

The Beloit City Council is expected to review the amendment Aug. 2 and refer the ordinance change to the Beloit Plan Commission.

