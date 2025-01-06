Wyoming physician sentenced for drug distribution

Shakeel Kahn, MD, a physician in Casper, Wyo., was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes involving drug distribution, firearms possession and money laundering.

Between 2011 and 2016, Dr. Kahn, who operated clinics in Casper, Wyo., and Fort Mohave, Ariz., wrote prescriptions for large quantities of opioids without any legitimate medical reason in exchange for cash from patients, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the Justice Department.

At least one individual died after overdosing on drugs prescribed by Dr. Kahn, according to the Justice Department.

Dr. Khan was previously found guilty in 2019, but the conviction was vacated due to faulty jury instruction.