Wyoming bill that would free physicians from noncompete clauses moves forward

A proposed Wyoming law that would eliminate noncompete clauses cleared a legislative committee Feb. 16, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

House Bill 39 bill cleared in a 6-3 vote, after rejecting the Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley's suggestion the committee exclude physicians from the bill.

"Physicians have significant bargaining power," Boley said, according to the Daily. "In some of your communities you'll even see physicians… take the high-paying, insured patients and go to a surgical center — and leave the non-paying patients to be taken care of by your community hospital."

The bill now moves to the Wyoming House of Representatives.