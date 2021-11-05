Workers strike forces West Virginia health system to move ASC surgeries to hospital

After more than 900 service and maintenance workers at Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital went on strike, officials have moved surgeries out of the hospital's ASC, The Herald-Dispatch reported Nov. 4.

Elective surgeries had been postponed but are now back on schedule, officials said.

Workers say they went on strike because the hospital is rolling back health insurance coverage for past and present employees, which would mean higher costs for multiple generations of retired workers, according to a Nov. 4 report by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Nurses, contractually unable to join the strike, have nonetheless shown support by dropping off supplies.

Cabell Huntington has hired outside contract workers to replace vacancies and now says that "operations are running smoothly," according to the Herald-Dispatch report.