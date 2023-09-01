Work-life balance among physicians: 5 numbers to know

Fifty-four percent of employed physicians are content with their work-life balance, according to a report from Medscape.

This outlook has remained consistent in recent years: last year, 51 percent reported feeling satisfied or very satisfied.

The "Employed Physicians Report" for 2023, published Aug. 22, asked 1,003 employed physicians how they feel about their jobs' perks and benefits, office cultures and other aspects of work life. The survey was conducted between March 10 and May 31.

Here is how the physicians responded when asked how they feel about their work-life balance:

Very satisfied: 16 percent

Satisfied: 38 percent

Neutral: 21 percent

Unsatisfied: 18 percent

Very unsatisfied: 7 percent

Physicians surveyed said being employed allows them to juggle family and work, avoid burnout, and enjoy paid time off and sick time.