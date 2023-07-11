Woman charged with performing unlicensed procedures in Florida 

A woman faces four felony counts after police say she offered "live blood analysis" procedures at a medical office building in Sarasota, Fla.

Jaqlyn Tinaro "represented herself as a medical doctor, always wearing a white lab coat monogrammed 'Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs,'" the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 7 news release. "Her patients believed her to be a licensed medical doctor."

During procedures at the Virtue of Health medical office, she allegedly pricked patients' fingers and projected the slide on a monitor to prescribe treatments and medications.

According to the release, Virtue of Health's medical director, Arthur Hodge, MD, said he did not know she was unlicensed and was diagnosing patients using this method. He did know his name was being used to prescribe medications.

She was arrested and charged June 28 with four felony counts of unlicensed practice of a healthcare professional.