Wisconsin hospital renames surgery center

Pleasant Prairie, Wis.-based Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital has renamed its outpatient surgery center the Richard and Gayle Schmidt Surgery Center, Kenosha News reported Dec. 4.

The Froedtert South Board of Directors voted to rename the facility in October after the president and CEO of the Froedtert South hospital system and his wife.

"Ric and Gayle are humble people who wouldn’t suggest naming a building after them, but it is high time to do so. This honor is past due for all they have done to sacrifice for the betterment of the community," said Bob Lee, a member of the Froedtert South Board of Directors.