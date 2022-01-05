Wisconsin city delays council vote that would pave way for ASCs 

The Beloit (Wis.) City Council delayed a final vote on a zoning amendment that could pave the way for future ASC development, Beloit Daily News reported Jan. 5.

The council voted unanimously on the change in September, but in order to pass, the amendment still requires a final vote at a future city council meeting, according to the Daily News.

The amendment comes after Rockford, Ill.-based OrthoIllinois applied to build an ASC in Beloit's Gateway Business Park. The move drew strong opposition from Beloit Health System, the city's largest employer, which said the presence of a new for-profit OrthoIllinois ASC could harm the level of care offered by Beloit Health System in the Beloit area.

The change would alter the "hospital" zoning category to the broader term "medical facility." The change could pave the way for future ASC developments by including ASCs, nursing homes and medical clinics as allowed developments.

Beloit Health System administration and staff have maintained opposition to the changes adopted by the council in September.

"We believe that the zoning amendment approved by the city council on Sept. 20 was contrary to the city's best interest, but of course we respect the council’s decision to approve this ordinance," said Beloit Health System President Tim McKevett, according to the Daily News. "We do, however, ask that you correct some of the negative impact on the health system, and subsequently, the community."