Why nurses are a critical investment in ASC profitability

Amid staffing recruiting and retention issues for ASCs, investing in nurse leadership is one way to ensure staff remains engaged and retained.

VMG Health laid out the key benefits of investing in nurses in a July 1 blog post.

Here are five notes on the benefits of nurses and how they contribute to business operations:

1. Regulations require a registered nurse clinical director for Medicare-certified ASCs, as they provide patient safety and compliance during surgical procedures.

2. Nurses also manage the operating schedule, optimize collections and control inventory costs for ASCs to help their bottom lines.

3. When nurses are treated as partners within the ASC setting, operational efficiency and staff morale and retention improve, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and a more profitable practice, according to the post.

4. Nurses can also be pivotal to an ASCs' economic success. When equipped with essential financial literacy and management skills, they can make more data-driven decisions for the bottom line.

5. ASCs should take steps to address nurse burnout as rates remain high and staffing remains low, the post added.Facilities can reduce turnover by continuing to empower nurses and building a strong culture that drives innovation and is resilient to change in the industry.