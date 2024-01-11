Why NPs have the best job in healthcare

The role of nurse practitioner has been named the best job in healthcare by U.S. News & World Report for 2024.

It also was named the best job to have overall, with a median salary of $121,610 and an unemployment rate of just 0.6%.

The publication ranked jobs based on a number of factors, including salary, job market, future growth, stress and work-life balance.

On a scale of 0 to 10, nurse practitioner scored a 7.4, with a 7.2 in salary, 5.5 in job market, 9.9 in future growth, 6.5 in stress and 5.3 in work-life balance.

While the role's work-life balance and job market rankings are on the lower end, those scores were offset by substantial pay and a projected employment boom between now and 2032.

Even on the low end, nurse practitioners still earn six figures, coming in at $103,250 in the bottom percentile.

Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 44.5% employment growth for nurse practitioners, with 118,600 jobs opening up between 2022 and 2032.

While nurse practitioner ranked highly when it comes to upward mobility, it also ranked high when it comes to workplace stress. NPs also experience an average amount of flexibility in their job duties and working environments, according to U.S. News.