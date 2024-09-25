Why another ASC has closed its doors for good

A private ASC in Nacogdoches, Texas, closed its doors permanently in May, citing financial pressures, according to a May 10 report from The Daily Sentinel.

The ASC employed 10 surgeons and ran four operating rooms, with specialists in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, oral and facial surgery, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and gastroenterology.

Facility owners owed a total of $66,531.29 in unpaid property taxes to the city, county and Nacogdoches Independent School District from 2023, according to the report. The property is now for sale.

It is the latest in a slew of ASC closures over the last five years. Common reasons for closure include financial strain following the COVID-19 pandemic, bankruptcies and low patient volume.