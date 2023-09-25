Who's getting laid off at health systems?

As economic pressures continue to weigh hospitals and health systems down, several have turned to layoffs to reduce costs.

Such layoffs have touched every corner of healthcare. Here are a few notable positions that have been affected in the third quarter of 2023.

Administrative workers

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica islaying off about 20 administrative workers, a health system spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.

Leadership

Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health CEO Ed Curtis pointed to ballooning labor costs as the main reason for what he described as a "painful but responsible" decision to lay off 20 percent of the hospital's leadership in early August.

Allina Health began layoffs that affected fewer than 350 team members throughout the Minneapolis-based organization, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The health system said the layoffs began July 17 and that most of the affected jobs are leadership and non-direct caregiving roles.

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health on July 7 laid off 49 employees, including 25 leaders, to offset recent operating losses.

Nurses