Which physicians feel fairly compensated

Patsy Newitt -  

A majority of physicians in seven specialties do not believe they are fairly compensated, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report. 

Here are seven specialties where a majority believe they are fairly compensated:

  • Public health and preventative medicine: 72 percent feel they are fairly compensated
  • Oncology: 67 percent
  • Plastic surgery: 66 percent
  • Psychiatry: 65 percent
  • Radiology: 63 percent
  • Otolaryngology: 63 percent
  • Pulmonary medicine: 61 percent

 

