Which physicians feel fairly compensated

A majority of physicians in seven specialties do not believe they are fairly compensated, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.
Here are seven specialties where a majority believe they are fairly compensated:
- Public health and preventative medicine: 72 percent feel they are fairly compensated
- Oncology: 67 percent
- Plastic surgery: 66 percent
- Psychiatry: 65 percent
- Radiology: 63 percent
- Otolaryngology: 63 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 61 percent