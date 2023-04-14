ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Which physician specialties feel fairly compensated

Claire Wallace -  

Just over half of physicians (52 percent) feel fairly compensated, down from 55 percent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Percentage of physicians who feel fairly compensated by specialty: 

1. Psychiatrists: 68 percent 

2. Dermatologists: 65 percent 

3. Public health and preventive medicine physicians: 65 percent 

4. Critical care physicians: 63 percent 

5. Otolaryngologists: 59 percent 

6. Anesthesiologists: 58 percent 

7. Radiologists: 58 percent 

8. Urologists: 58 percent 

9. Oncologists: 57 percent 

10. Allergy and immunologists: 56 percent 

11. Gastroenterologists: 56 percent 

12. Cardiologists: 55 percent 

13. Plastic surgeons: 54 percent 

14. Physical medicine and rehabilitationists: 53 percent 

15. General surgeons: 52 percent 

16. Emergency medicine physicians: 51 percent 

17. Neurologists: 51 percent 

18. Pathologists: 51 percent 

19. Family medicine physicians: 50 percent 

20. Rheumatologists: 50 percent 

21. Orthopedic surgeons: 49 percent 

22. Pulmonary medicine physicians: 48 percent 

23. Pediatricians: 45 percent 

24. Diabetes and endocrinologists: 45 percent 

25. OB-GYNs: 45 percent 

26. Nephrologists: 43 percent 

27. Internal medicine physicians: 43 percent 

28. Ophthalmologists: 42 percent

29. Infectious disease physicians: 35 percent 

