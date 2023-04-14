Which physician specialties feel fairly compensated

Just over half of physicians (52 percent) feel fairly compensated, down from 55 percent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.
Percentage of physicians who feel fairly compensated by specialty:
1. Psychiatrists: 68 percent
2. Dermatologists: 65 percent
3. Public health and preventive medicine physicians: 65 percent
4. Critical care physicians: 63 percent
5. Otolaryngologists: 59 percent
6. Anesthesiologists: 58 percent
7. Radiologists: 58 percent
8. Urologists: 58 percent
9. Oncologists: 57 percent
10. Allergy and immunologists: 56 percent
11. Gastroenterologists: 56 percent
12. Cardiologists: 55 percent
13. Plastic surgeons: 54 percent
14. Physical medicine and rehabilitationists: 53 percent
15. General surgeons: 52 percent
16. Emergency medicine physicians: 51 percent
17. Neurologists: 51 percent
18. Pathologists: 51 percent
19. Family medicine physicians: 50 percent
20. Rheumatologists: 50 percent
21. Orthopedic surgeons: 49 percent
22. Pulmonary medicine physicians: 48 percent
23. Pediatricians: 45 percent
24. Diabetes and endocrinologists: 45 percent
25. OB-GYNs: 45 percent
26. Nephrologists: 43 percent
27. Internal medicine physicians: 43 percent
28. Ophthalmologists: 42 percent
29. Infectious disease physicians: 35 percent