Where physicians are paid the most

Physicians in the West North Central region of the U.S., which includes states like Minnesota, Nebraska and Missouri, earn the most of any region, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" released April 12.
The report surveyed 7,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 2 to Jan. 16.
Here's the average annual physician salary in each region:
- West North Central: $404,000
- East South Central: $375,000
- East North Central: $367,000
- West: $363,000
- South Atlantic: $362,000
- West South Central: $361,000
- Pacific: $357,000
- New England: $355,000
- Mid-Atlantic: $351,000