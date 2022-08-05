Where physician demand is growing

Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare laid out where physician demand is located in the 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here are five findings on where provider demand is the highest:

1. Utah, Hawaii and North Dakota are the three states with the most search engagements per capita.

2. Nurse practitioners were the most requested search engagement for the second year, highlighting a shift from physician office-based settings to convenient care settings, which are often staffed by advanced practitioners.

3. Sixty-four percent of search engagements were for physician specialists, including cardiologists, gastroenterologists, orthopedic surgeons and neurologists.

4. ​​Anesthesia providers — anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists — ranked third on the list of most frequently requested search engagements.

5. Sixty-eight percent of the search engagements were located in communities of 100,000 or more.