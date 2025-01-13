Where ASCs are contracting

The state of Washington lost the most ASCs over the last two years and seven other states reported losses since December 2022, according to CMS data.

ASCA compiled data on the number of Medicare-certified ASCs per state over the last few years. Most states reported growth, but the number of centers dropped in eight states:

1. Washington: 173 (-10)

2. Alabama: 50 (-8)

3. New Jersey: 254 (-5)

4. Connecticut: 53 (-2)

5. Alaska: 17 (-1)

6. Illinois: 133 (-1)

7. South Dakota: 14 (-1)

8. West Virginia: 7 (-1)

Click here for the full list of ASC volume by state.