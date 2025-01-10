The number of ASCs in all 50 states | 2025

There are 6,300 Medicare-certified ASCs in the U.S., a 3.5% increase over December 2022, according to CMS data.

ASCA reported the number of ASCs by state as of September 2024. Some states have grown their ASC count significantly over the last two years while others reported declines. California has the most surgery centers at 894, and also added the most at 46.

Washington lost the most surgery centers at 10.

Below is the breakdown of Medicare-certified surgery centers in each state, alongside the number added or subtracted since December 2022.

Alabama: 50 (-8)

Alaska: 17 (-1)

Arizona: 233 (+12)

Arkansas: 81 (+9)

California: 894 (+46)

Colorado: 135 (+6)

Connecticut: 53 (-2)

Delaware: 22 (+1)

District of Columbia: 2 (-1)

Florida: 509 (+41)

Georgia: 419 (+33)

Hawaii: 24 (+2)

Idaho: 60 (+6)

Illinois: 133 (-1)

Indiana: 140 (+7)

Iowa: 31 (+1)

Kansas: 76 (+8)

Kentucky: 38 (+1)

Louisiana: 90 (+1)

Maine: 16 (+1)

Maryland: 348 (+7)

Massachusetts: 59 (+3)

Michigan: 118 (+6)

Minnesota: 95 (+12)

Mississippi: 74 (-2)

Missouri: 101 (0)

Montana: 22 (+2)

Nebraska: 48 (0)

Nevada: 81 (+3)

New Hampshire: 29 (+1)

New Jersey: 254 (-5)

New Mexico: 23 (+3)

New York: 179 (+19)

North Carolina: 145 (+8)

North Dakota: 14 (+1)

Ohio: 211 (+13)

Oklahoma: 39 (0)

Oregon: 91 (+1)

Pennsylvania: 242 (+3)

Rhode Island: 15 (+1)

South Carolina: 78 (+1)

South Dakota: 14 (-1)

Tennessee: 151 (+14)

Texas: 488 (+30)

Utah: 60 (+12)

Vermont: 2 (0)

Virginia: 72 (+9)

Washington: 173 (-10)

West Virginia: 7 (-1)

Wisconsin: 85 (+10)

Wyoming: 20 (0)