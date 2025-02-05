What's driving private practice patient acquisition costs? 

It can cost physician practices anywhere between $155 to $582 to acquire a new patient, according to a recent survey from healthcare software company Tebra published Jan. 30.
Tebra surveyed 122 small private practice owners to uncover their biggest cost burdens and where they're making up for them.
Here's what private practice physicians said drives patient acquisition costs:
- Negative reviews: 36%
- Adding abnormal hours to draw patients: 36%
- Poor online presence: 35%
- Adding services to draw patients: 34%
- Engaging passive patients: 31%
- Appeasing detractors: 17%