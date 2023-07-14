ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

What the average physician spends on state, federal taxes

Claire Wallace -  

The average physician spent $83,620 on federal taxes in 2022, and an additional $12,952 on state taxes, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Taxes" report, which surveyed over 1,200 physicians across 29 specialties. 

Physicians who were married and filing jointly spent $91,681 on federal taxes and $14,211 on state taxes. About 75 percent of physicians reported feeling overtaxed. 

A year prior, the average federal tax bill for physicians was $76,117, while the average state bill was $13,108. 

The rise in tax cost could be attributed to several factors, including rising physician incomes and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, according to the report. 

