What's driving physician revenue

Higher patient demand drove increases in physician productivity and revenue in the first quarter of 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2.

The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties.

Four more notes:

1. A rise in patient volume led to increases in physician productivity in the 2022 first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021.

2. Physician productivity increases outpaced revenue and compensation gains.

3. The median physician investment rose from the fourth quarter 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some of the increase could be attributed to bonuses and incentive payments that are paid annually in the first quarter, according to the report.

4. Rising operational costs pushed physician investment overall to its highest level since the first quarter of 2020.