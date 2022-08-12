What's drawing hospital systems to ASCs?

Riz Hatton -  

The demand for ASCs from hospitals and health systems continued to grow over the past few years, according to a national survey by Avanza Healthcare Strategies.

The survey, released Aug. 11, included responses from senior executives and clinical leaders at hospitals and health systems nationwide. The survey was based on 129 responses.

Here are four reasons hospital systems choose to own or affiliate with ASCs, according to Avanza Strategies:

1. To respond to consumer-driven trends.

2. To prevent physicians from taking cases outside the hospital or health system.

3. To support a value-based strategy.

4. To enhance relationships with physicians.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast