What's drawing hospital systems to ASCs?

The demand for ASCs from hospitals and health systems continued to grow over the past few years, according to a national survey by Avanza Healthcare Strategies.

The survey, released Aug. 11, included responses from senior executives and clinical leaders at hospitals and health systems nationwide. The survey was based on 129 responses.

Here are four reasons hospital systems choose to own or affiliate with ASCs, according to Avanza Strategies:

1. To respond to consumer-driven trends.

2. To prevent physicians from taking cases outside the hospital or health system.

3. To support a value-based strategy.

4. To enhance relationships with physicians.