What physicians like most about their jobs

If given the chance to change careers, 73 percent of physicians would choose to work in medicine again, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

Although job satisfaction varies by specialty, when asked what aspects of their job they find most rewarding, here is how physicians responded:

1. Gratitude/relationships with patients: 27 percent

2. Finding answers/making diagnoses: 25 percent

3. Helping others: 23 percent

4. Earning the salary: 12 percent

5. Making good money at a job I like: 10 percent

6. Being proud to be a physician: 5 percent

7. Teaching: 5 percent

8. Nothing: 3 percent

9. Other: 2 percent