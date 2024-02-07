What PAs earn per hour in all 50 states

Although the national average hourly pay for physician assistants is $60.23, that number can range from $69.90 to less than half that depending on the state one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Here is the average hourly pay rate for physician assistants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $45.30

Alaska: $69.45

Arizona: $58.86

Arkansas: $32.82

California: $69.48

Colorado: $58.81

Connecticut: $68.89

Delaware: $59.69

District of Columbia: $60.69

Florida: $53.33

Georgia: $54.45

Hawaii: $51.42

Idaho: $57.80

Illinois: $60.01

Indiana: $59.06

Iowa: $59.37

Kansas: $55.04

Kentucky: $50.95

Louisiana: $57.50

Maine: $60.88

Maryland: $54.49

Massachusetts: $63.43

Michigan: $56.19

Minnesota: $60.42

Mississippi: $37.16

Missouri: $53.66

Montana: $58.80

Nebraska: $58.05

Nevada: $67.96

New Hampshire: $65.48

New Jersey: $63.01

New Mexico: $64.25

New York: $65.20

North Carolina: $57.61

North Dakota: $58.94

Ohio: $56.35

Oklahoma: $56.11

Oregon: $65.67

Pennsylvania: $52.95

Rhode Island: $61.86

South Carolina: $51.06

South Dakota: $57.22

Tennessee: $51.01

Texas: $63.93

Utah: $60.03

Vermont: $63.88

Virginia: $57.17

Washington: $69.90

West Virginia: $54.93

Wisconsin: $58.48

Wyoming: $63.14