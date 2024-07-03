What happened to Walmart Health?

On June 1, Walmart Health officially shuttered all of its clinic and virtual care options, after a tumultuous two years.

Walmart first launched its health clinics in 2019 in Dallas, Ga., with the goal of "becoming America’s neighborhood health destination."

Just five years later, Walmart determined that its health offshoot was an unsustainable business model, citing a challenging reimbursement environment and increasing costs to operate the facilities as contributing factors.

Several physicians originally predicted Walmart being a major disruptor in the industry, alongside other major competitors including Amazon and CVS.

However, from the start the corporation faced public struggles. In 2022, Walmart laid off 200 corporate workers, including global technology workers, amid falling profits and an effort to restructure.

Additionally, the corporation was stuck settling several major lawsuits, including a $147.5 million opioid settlement in 2022.