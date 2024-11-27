What a Trump presidency could mean for ASCs: 4 leaders weigh in

Four leaders joined Becker's to discuss what Donald Trump's upcoming presidency and various leadership appointments could mean for ASCs, and how they should prepare.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity.

Mark Dietrich. Certified Public Accountant at Doshi & Associates (Bloomfield Hills, Mass.): I'm not sure I can offer any unique predictions, but I would expect that the pursuit of site-neutral payment policies might reduce or eliminate the price premium that hospital outpatient departments currently enjoy over ASCs. Further, as cost cutting is now in vogue, one might expect the range of procedures that are approved for ASCs to be expanded. One can be certain that the powerful trade associations will be vociferous in defense of their respective turfs.

Andrew Greenfield, MD. CEO of AGMD Advisory (Plantation, Fla.): Regardless of the current leadership or changes in political party affiliation, ASCs should always focus on providing high-quality, appropriate medical care, at a more cost-effective price point than alternative locations. The thing that may change is the way in which they interact with key stakeholders, such as surgeons, payers and patients. With change comes opportunity, and the way in which to take advantage of that opportunity may not be known for some time. Focus on what you can control (patient care) and stay informed on what is impacting your operating environment.

Marjorie Reiter. Administrator at Surgery Center of Central NJ (North Brunswick): While my crystal ball is a bit murky, and we really have no hard and fast evidence as to what the Trump administration will bring, here are a few thoughts. Much has already been written about Dr. Oz’s and RFK Jr.’s public records with regard to healthcare. I think ASCs should be prepared for an emphasis on Medicare Advantage by CMS and needing to overcome the current frustrations and lack of reimbursement they bring. Any ASC with an academic relationship should be watchful for any impact on research and education funding. Should there be any future COVID-19 pandemic, there will likely be a significant impact with a potential de-emphasis on vaccine development/deployment and public health. I would hope there will be continued support for development of AI and tech to continue to move us forward.

Karen Simonton. CEO of The OrthoForum (Lynchburg, Va.): Our members, OrthoForum and OrthoConnect practices, are fully independent and community-based practices. They aren’t employed by high-cost health systems or academic centers. They aren’t part of extractive private equity-backed companies. They are in the community and of the community. The ASCs they lead are the best value in healthcare and by moving more cases to these ASCs, the federal government can lower the cost of healthcare while improving quality and access. ASCs must be allowed to work with CMS on value-based projects. Our members will continue to push for price transparency and site neutrality, both of which will benefit physicians and their patients. We will also continue to connect national and regional employers to our CIN, OrthoForum Value Network, for better access, quality and price in MSK services.