West Virginia physician convicted of controlled substance distribution

Brian McDevitt, DO, a physician in Chapmanville, W.Va., was convicted of four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Dr. McDevitt provided controlled substances outside the scope of his medical license and not for a legitimate medical purpose. He wrote prescriptions for hydrocodone and alprazolam, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the Justice Department.

The federal jury that convicted Dr. McDevitt also found that he will forfeit his West Virginia medical license and the Chapmanville Medical Clinic, which he operated as sole practitioner.

Dr. McDevitt faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, the release said.