ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

West Virginia physician admits to filing false tax return

Cameron Cortigiano -  

David Anderson, MD, a physician in Morgantown, W.Va., admitted to filing a false tax return.

Dr. Anderson filed tax returns that understated his taxable income, leading to a loss of $143,599 to the Internal Revenue Service, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the Justice Department. 

Dr. Anderson is responsible for paying back the balance, plus penalties and interest. He faces up to three years in federal prison. 

A judge will determine his sentence, taking sentencing guidelines and other factors into consideration, the release said.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast