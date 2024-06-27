Washington state physician sentenced for assaulting 6 patients

A former emergency department physician at Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center was sentenced to 364 days in jail for the sexual assault of six patients, Radio Pacific reported June 25.

Josiah Hill, MD, sexually assaulted six women over the course of 18 months while serving as their attending physician at the center, according to the report.

Dr. Hill was arrested in July 2022 and had his license was suspended shortly after. He was originally charged with multiple felony offenses, but the charges were amended as a part of a plea agreement.