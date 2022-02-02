Washington ASC offers gender-affirming surgery

Listen
Kirkland, Wash.-based ASC Carillon Point Surgery Center offers gender-affirming surgery.
The Medicare-certified ASC is able to host surgeons with their own private practices, allowing them to perform gender-affirming surgeries along with other services at the facility, according to a Feb. 1 press release.
In addition to gender-affirming procedures, the ASC offers plastic and cosmetic surgery.
The facility offers body-sculpting services such as on-site power-assisted liposuction, helium plasma skin tightening and ultrasonic liposuction.