Washington ASC offers gender-affirming surgery

Kirkland, Wash.-based ASC Carillon Point Surgery Center offers gender-affirming surgery.

The Medicare-certified ASC is able to host surgeons with their own private practices, allowing them to perform gender-affirming surgeries along with other services at the facility, according to a Feb. 1 press release.

In addition to gender-affirming procedures, the ASC offers plastic and cosmetic surgery.

The facility offers body-sculpting services such as on-site power-assisted liposuction, helium plasma skin tightening and ultrasonic liposuction.