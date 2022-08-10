Walgreens in the headlines: 6 updates

Walgreens has grappled with a drug recall, two lawsuits and a boycott threat since June 10.

Six Walgreens updates Becker's has reported on in the last 60 days:

1. Jasper Health, a company that provides telehealth care to cancer patients, has integrated into Walgreens' digital health platform.

2. Walgreens partnered with health data company Pluto Health to launch a clinical trial business that aims to eliminate patient recruitment, diversity and enrollment challenges.

3. Citing the lack of childproof packaging, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 407,050 units of four medications June 16. Walgreens recalled about 137,300 units of its acetaminophen.

4. Walgreens agreed to shell out $105 million in cash to its shareholders June 23 after a seven-year class-action lawsuit about the spike in generic drug prices and reimbursement rates.

5. After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies.

6. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III is suing Walgreens and accusing the pharmacy chain of creating a public nuisance by illegally selling and distributing opioids.