Volunteer Surgery Center celebrates 1 year, plans to open medical office building

Volunteer Surgery Center in Talbott, Tenn., owned by Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, is celebrating one year of operation, according to an Oct. 31 report from the Citizen Tribune

The center is an affiliate of Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital. 

The University of Tennessee plans to open a medical office building next to the surgery center that will open in January. Additionally, the university will migrate some of its procedures to Volunteer. 

Volunteer currently offers total joint replacements, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and more. 

