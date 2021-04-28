Virginia surgery center chain adds 3D imaging device

Richmond, Va.-based Medarva Healthcare, an outpatient surgery center chain, added the Kubteck Mozart 3D imaging device.

The imaging system can identify positive margins with more accuracy in the breast, reducing the need for repeat surgeries, according to an April 28 news release. One in 5 breast lumpectomies may require a second surgery after tumor removal.

Medarva Healthcare operates two surgery centers in Richmond and Henrico, Va.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.