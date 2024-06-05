Virginia physicians' license suspended amid 4 misconduct allegations 

A physician in Lansdowne, Va., has had his license suspended following three lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct since 2018.

On May 7, the Virginia Board of Medicine suspended the license of Martin Forman, MD, formerly of Reston Pediatric Associates, citing "substantial danger to public health or safety."

The board alleged that Dr. Forman engaged in inappropriate conduct on four occasions with underage female patients. In one incident, the parents of a 15-year-old patient sued Dr. Forman and Reston Pediatrics and was awarded $1.3 million.

Dr. Forman was investigated for sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 and 2022. Investigators allegedly found insufficient evidence to file charges in 2017 and the 2022 complaint was deemed unfounded, according to a June 4 report from Loudoun Times. A current investigation by the Virginia State Police is ongoing.

Dr. Forman had been working at Reston Pediatric Associates as of August 2023, according to the report.