Virginia medical center to double in size, staff

A medical provider in Falls Church, Va., is relocating to a medical office building nearly five times the size of its existing facility, according to a Sept. 18 report from ARL Now.

ProHealth Medical Center is moving to a new, 7,200-square-foot facility between April and June 2025. The property was just sold for $2.7 million.

ProHealth plans to add a pharmacy at the larger space, as well as expand care, potentially adding gastroenterology and colonoscopy services.

The provider is also considering a potential partnership with Inova’s Fairfax Radiology Centers, according to the report.

ProHealth will continue to offer all existing services after relocation, including sick visits and wellness exams, vaccines, COVID-19 testing, blood testing, allergy testing, pap smears and IV hydration therapy.