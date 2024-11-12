Virginia independent practice to close after 55 years

The Children’s Medical Center Martinsville (Va.) will close Jan. 1 after 55 years of practice, citing "unavoidable financial hardship," the independent center said in a Nov. 11 post on social media.

The center will continue to provide services through Dec. 31, according to the post.

According to the provider's website, the center offered care from one physician and one physician assistant for services including attention deficit disorder, ear infection, newborn care, skin rashes, asthma, bronchitis and vaccinations, among other offerings.

Medical records can be transferred to another medical office, released to the patient or a designated person at the patient's request, the post said.





