Virginia ASC expands services with total ankle replacements

Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center performed its first total ankle replacement, expanding its advanced orthopedic offerings.

Bryanna Vesely, DPM, a foot and ankle surgeon at Orthopaedic & Spine Center, performed the procedure. The patient was discharged the same day, according to an April 6 LinkedIn post.

Total ankle replacements are less common than other joint procedures — approximately 10,000 are performed annually in the U.S., compared to nearly 1 million knee replacements.

The procedure is typically reserved for patients with ankle arthritis who have not responded to conservative treatments such as injections, bracing and anti-inflammatory medications.

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